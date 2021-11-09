Beach House announce new double album ‘Once Twice Melody’ & 2022 tour

Preorder 'Once Twice Melody' on Gold and Silver edition vinyl and cassette; 'Depression Cherry' also just came back on vinyl. Grab that along with the new album and others on cassette, and black and color vinyl.

Beach House are back and have announced a new double album, titled Once Twice Melody, that will be out February 18 via Sub Pop. The album was recorded in Minnesota (Pachyderm Studio), Los Angeles (United Studio) and Baltimore (Apple Orchard Studio), and was mixed by Alan Moulder, with additional mixing by Dave Fridmann, Caesar Edmunds, and Trevor Spencer. They also used a live string ensemble for the first time, with arrangements by David Campbell.

The album is getting a unique rollout, not unlike what Johnny Marr is doing, with its 18 tracks being released digitally in four monthly "chapters" with animated lyric videos for each song. The first of those happens tonight at midnight when we'll get four songs, including the album's title track.

UPDATE: First four songs out now.

Once Twice Melody will be available in a variety of formats and editions, including: a limited "GOLD" edition that comes in a gold-embossed, hinged box on gold and clear vinyl with a full-color booklet and 2 exclusive posters; a "SILVER" edition in a silver embossed black sleeve, on "classic" black vinyl with double-sided exclusive poster; and a double cassette set (one clear clear, one gold). You can preorder those in the BV shop, along with Bloom, Teen Dream, Depression Cherry and more on vinyl and cassette.

Check out the artwork, packaging, tracklist and a teaser trailer for the new album, below.

Beach House have also announced a 2022 tour that currently runs from February through July with dates in North America, the UK and Europe. The Los Angeles show happens April 9 at the Greek Theatre, and there are two Brooklyn shows at Kings Theatre on July 19 & 20. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10 AM local.

All dates are listed below.

Tracklist:

1. Once Twice Melody

2. Superstar

3. Pink Funeral

4. Through Me

5. Runaway

6. ESP

7. New Romance

8. Over and Over

9. Sunset

10. Only You Know

11. Another Go Around

12. Masquerade

13. Illusion of Forever

14. Finale

15. The Bells

16. Hurts to Love

17. Many Nights

18. Modern Love Stories

Chapter 1 on November 10th, 2021

1. Once Twice Melody

2. Superstar

3. Pink Funeral

4. Through Me

Chapter 2 on December 8th, 2021

5. Runaway

6. ESP

7. New Romance

8. Over and Over

Chapter 3 on January 19th, 2022

9. Sunset

10. Only You Know

11. Another Go Around

12. Masquerade

13. Illusion of Forever

Chapter 4 (full album release) on February 18th, 2022

14. Finale

15. The Bells

16. Hurts to Love

17. Many Nights

18. Modern Love Stories

BEACH HOUSE - 2022 TOUR DATES

Fri. Feb. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

Sat. Feb. 19 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

Sun. Feb 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Tue. Feb. 22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

Wed. Feb. 23 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 25 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Sat. Feb. 26 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace Theatre

Sun. Feb. 27 - MIlwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre

Tue. Mar. 01 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Wed. Mar. 02 - Cincinnati, OH - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

Tue. Mar. 22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Wed. Mar 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

Fri. Mar. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park

Sat. Mar. 26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Sun. Mar. 27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

Tue. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center

Wed. Mar. 30 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

Fri. Apr. 01 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma

Sat. Apr. 02 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

Sun. Apr. 03 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

Tue. Apr. 05 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wed. Apr. 06 - Portland, OR - The Keller Auditorium

Fri. Apr. 08 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

Sat. Apr. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre

Sat. May 21 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium

Mon. May 23 - Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom

Tue. May 24 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

Thu. May 26 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton

Sat. May 28 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

Mon. May 30 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique

Tue. May 31 - Paris, FR - L’Olympia

Thu. Jun. 02 - Nimes, FR - Paloma

Sat. Jun. 04 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival

Tue. Jun. 07 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria

Wed. Jun. 08 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle

Thu. Jun. 09 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkoner Centre

Fri. Jul. 08 - Richmond, VA - The National

Sat. Jul. 09 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

Sun. Jul. 10 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Tue. Jul. 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

Wed. Jul. 13 - Chicago, IL - Radius

Fri. Jul. 15 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Sat. Jul. 16 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

Mon. Jul. 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

Tue. Jul. 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Wed. Jul. 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

Fri. Jul. 22 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner

Sat. Jul. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Sun. Jul. 24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem