Beach House announce new double album ‘Once Twice Melody’ & 2022 tour
Preorder 'Once Twice Melody' on Gold and Silver edition vinyl and cassette; 'Depression Cherry' also just came back on vinyl. Grab that along with the new album and others on cassette, and black and color vinyl.
Beach House are back and have announced a new double album, titled Once Twice Melody, that will be out February 18 via Sub Pop. The album was recorded in Minnesota (Pachyderm Studio), Los Angeles (United Studio) and Baltimore (Apple Orchard Studio), and was mixed by Alan Moulder, with additional mixing by Dave Fridmann, Caesar Edmunds, and Trevor Spencer. They also used a live string ensemble for the first time, with arrangements by David Campbell.
The album is getting a unique rollout, not unlike what Johnny Marr is doing, with its 18 tracks being released digitally in four monthly "chapters" with animated lyric videos for each song. The first of those happens tonight at midnight when we'll get four songs, including the album's title track.
UPDATE: First four songs out now.
Once Twice Melody will be available in a variety of formats and editions, including: a limited "GOLD" edition that comes in a gold-embossed, hinged box on gold and clear vinyl with a full-color booklet and 2 exclusive posters; a "SILVER" edition in a silver embossed black sleeve, on "classic" black vinyl with double-sided exclusive poster; and a double cassette set (one clear clear, one gold). You can preorder those in the BV shop, along with Bloom, Teen Dream, Depression Cherry and more on vinyl and cassette.
Check out the artwork, packaging, tracklist and a teaser trailer for the new album, below.
Beach House have also announced a 2022 tour that currently runs from February through July with dates in North America, the UK and Europe. The Los Angeles show happens April 9 at the Greek Theatre, and there are two Brooklyn shows at Kings Theatre on July 19 & 20. Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10 AM local.
All dates are listed below.
Tracklist:
1. Once Twice Melody
2. Superstar
3. Pink Funeral
4. Through Me
5. Runaway
6. ESP
7. New Romance
8. Over and Over
9. Sunset
10. Only You Know
11. Another Go Around
12. Masquerade
13. Illusion of Forever
14. Finale
15. The Bells
16. Hurts to Love
17. Many Nights
18. Modern Love Stories
Chapter 1 on November 10th, 2021
Chapter 2 on December 8th, 2021
Chapter 3 on January 19th, 2022
Chapter 4 (full album release) on February 18th, 2022
BEACH HOUSE - 2022 TOUR DATES
Fri. Feb. 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Sat. Feb. 19 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
Sun. Feb 20 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Monroe
Tue. Feb. 22 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland
Wed. Feb. 23 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
Fri. Feb. 25 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Sat. Feb. 26 - St. Paul, MN - The Palace Theatre
Sun. Feb. 27 - MIlwaukee, WI - Riverside Theatre
Tue. Mar. 01 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Wed. Mar. 02 - Cincinnati, OH - PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
Tue. Mar. 22 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Wed. Mar 23 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern
Fri. Mar. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheatre at Waterloo Park
Sat. Mar. 26 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Sun. Mar. 27 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum
Tue. Mar. 29 - Santa Fe, NM - Lensic Performing Arts Center
Wed. Mar. 30 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
Fri. Apr. 01 - Missoula, MT - The Wilma
Sat. Apr. 02 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
Sun. Apr. 03 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
Tue. Apr. 05 - Vancouver, BC - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Wed. Apr. 06 - Portland, OR - The Keller Auditorium
Fri. Apr. 08 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley
Sat. Apr. 09 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre
Sat. May 21 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium
Mon. May 23 - Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom
Tue. May 24 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy
Thu. May 26 - London, UK - O2 Academy Brixton
Sat. May 28 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma
Mon. May 30 - Brussels, BE - Ancienne Belgique
Tue. May 31 - Paris, FR - L’Olympia
Thu. Jun. 02 - Nimes, FR - Paloma
Sat. Jun. 04 - Barcelona, ES - Primavera Sound Festival
Tue. Jun. 07 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria
Wed. Jun. 08 - Berlin, DE - Columbiahalle
Thu. Jun. 09 - Copenhagen, DK - Falkoner Centre
Fri. Jul. 08 - Richmond, VA - The National
Sat. Jul. 09 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit
Sun. Jul. 10 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall
Tue. Jul. 12 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
Wed. Jul. 13 - Chicago, IL - Radius
Fri. Jul. 15 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
Sat. Jul. 16 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Mon. Jul. 18 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall
Tue. Jul. 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
Wed. Jul. 20 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
Fri. Jul. 22 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner
Sat. Jul. 23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Sun. Jul. 24 - Washington, DC - The Anthem