Beach House were recently announced for Primavera Sound 2022, and if you thought that might mean a followup to 2018's 7, turns out you'd be right. As pointed out on the r/Indieheads Reddit, the duo gave an interview with KINK.FM, and they revealed that they're putting out a new album in 2022. That's about all we know for now, but stay tuned for more. The news breaks at the 12:10 mark: