Beach House, Father John Misty & more making playlists for charity run benefiting venues

Music Runs, a virtual charity run to support independent music venues and NIVA, happens on Sunday, November 22 at 2 PM ET. Musicians and labels have contributed playlists that will be available to stream when the event begins on Sunday, to accompany your run of choice, whether it's a 5K, 10K, or walk around the block. Donate to participate or just access the playlists; proceeds will go to NIVA's Emergency Relief Fund, which provides critical relief to venues who have been without a source of income for eight months.

Beach House, Father John Misty, Broken Social Scene, Khruangbin, The War on Drugs, Andy Shauf, Fruit Bats, Bedouine, Tegan and Sara, Delicate Steve, Molly Sarle, The Shins, Chaos Chaos, Stars, Lucius, Tim Burgess, Patrick Watson, and We Were Promised Jetpacks are among the bands contributing playlists, and contributing labels include Dead Oceans, Sub Pop, Bella Union, Jagjaguwar, Light in the Attic, Numbero Group, PIAS, and Secretly Canadian. See the full list, and find more details about participating, on Music Runs' site.