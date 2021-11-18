Beach House @ Kings Theatre on BrooklynVegan presale (password here)

Tickets for the two Beach House shows at Kings Theatre on July 19 & 20 are on BrooklynVegan presale today from 10 AM to 10 PM. Use password BrooklynHouse.

If you miss our on our presale, tickets for Beach House's whole 2022 tour go on sale Friday, November 19 at 10 AM. All dates are here.

Beach House's new album, Once Twice Melody, is out February 18 via Sub Pop. You can preorder it on Gold and Silver edition vinyl and cassette; Depression Cherry also just came back on vinyl. Grab that along with the new album and others on cassette, and black and color vinyl.