Beach House played New Haven (pics, setlist); Brooklyn run starts tonight

Beach House are in the midst of the summer leg of their Once Twice Melody tour, and played New Haven's College Street Music Hall on Monday night (7/18). Their set featured five songs of this year's fantastic Once Twice Melody, including the title track and "Superstar," but the biggest audience reactions came from older material. Monday night included lots from Bloom and Depression Cherry, plus a few from 7, and "Silver Soul" from Teen Dream. The light show was gorgeous, as was the sound. Check out photos from the whole night by P Squared, including Mary Lattimore's opening set, plus Beach House's setlist, below.

The tour now rolls into Brooklyn for shows at Kings Theatre tonight and Wednesday (7/19 & 7/20), both with Mary Lattimore.

SETLIST: Beach House @ College Street Music Hall 7/18/2022

Once Twice Melody

Lazuli

Sparks

Dark Spring

Pink Funeral

PPP

Silver Soul

Superstar

Wildflower

Lemon Glow

Space Song

Myth

On the Sea

Modern Love Stories

Encore:

Over and Over