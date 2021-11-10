Beach House share first four songs from ‘Once Twice Melody’ (watch the videos)

As mentioned, Beach House will be sharing songs from their upcoming new album Once Twice Melody in monthly "chapters." The first chapter has just dropped with the album's opening four songs and you can watch the animated music videos for them below.

Things begin with the stunning title track that mixes low-fi electronics with baroque touches and a stirring string section. You can hear echos of Broadcast, Stereolab and Spacemen 3 (whose Sonic Boom produced their last album, 7). The hand-drawn animated lyric video, directed by Annapurna Kumar, is great too.

From there, it's the pulsing, kaleidoscopic "Superstar" (video by Nicholas Law), the neon dread of "Pink Funeral" (full of strings right out of a horror film and a video by Scott Kiernan), and the melting arpeggiations of "Through Me" (with a video by San Charoenchai). The visuals for all four song are fantastic, very different, but majorly psychedelic. Watch all four below.

Once Twice Melody is out February 18 via Sub Pop. You can preorder it on Gold and Silver edition vinyl and cassette; Depression Cherry also just came back on vinyl. Grab that along with the new album and others on cassette, and black and color vinyl.