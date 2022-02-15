Beach House share “Hurts to Love” from new LP ‘Once Twice Melody’ (it’s out this week)

Beach House's amazing new double album album One Twice Melody is finally out this Friday (order on vinyl or cassette), and you can hear most of it already as the band have been releasing it in monthly chapters, which are also the sides of the two-vinyl album. Ahead of Chapter 4, which has five songs, Beach House have shared a single track from it, "Hurts to Love."

This one almost sounds like it could've been released in 1981 alongside single by The Human League and OMD with its minimal drum machine and droney organ, but when the arpeggiated synthesizers and sampled choral elements kick in, it lifts off into the heavens. You can watch the psychedelic lyric video, directed and animated by San Charoenchai, below.

You can preorder the album on Gold and Silver edition vinyl and cassette; We've also got other Beach House albums on vinyl and cassette.

Beach House will be on tour in 2022, including stops at the This Ain't No Picnic festival in Los Angeles and Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on July 19 & 20.