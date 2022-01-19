Beach House share ‘Once Twice Melody’ Chapter 3 (stream 5 new songs)

Beach House have been releasing the songs from their upcoming double album Once Twice Melody in album side chapters with psychedelic lyric animations for every track. It's turned out to be a great way to digest an album as sprawling as this. Tonight we get Chapter 3, the five songs that make up Side 3 of the double vinyl set.

"Sunset" is one of the prettiest songs on the album and comes with an equally beautiful video animated by Alexa Lim Haas; "Only You Know" sets its controls to the heart of the sun and Ethan Fedele's video is equally interstellar; the video for "Another Go Around," directed and animated by Annapurna Kumar and Kevin Eskew, is especially trippy and fits with the song's orchestral, Sonic Boom-y melody; "Masquerade" is the coolest video of Chapter 3 with a strong '80s vibe including vintage lazer effects and images of cobras (cool song too, is that a Casio SK-1 I hear?); and the spectral "Illusion of Forever" comes with a video, directed by Cossa, that looks like it could've been on Sesame Street in 1972.

You can watch the lyric animations below.

Once Twice Melody is out February 18 via Sub Pop and you can check out Chapter 1 and Chapter 2 as well. You can preorder the album on Gold and Silver edition vinyl and cassette; Depression Cherry also just came back on vinyl. Grab that along with the new album and others on cassette, and black and color vinyl.

Beach House will be on tour in 2022, including stops at the This Ain't No Picnic festival in Los Angeles and Brooklyn's Kings Theatre on July 19 & 20.