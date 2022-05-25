Beach Rats (Lifetime, Dag Nasty, Bouncing Souls) share new ripper &#8220;Heavy Conversation&#8221; off debut LP

Beach Rats (Lifetime, Dag Nasty, Bouncing Souls) share new ripper “Heavy Conversation” off debut LP

Beach Rats at Riot Fest 2018 (more by James Richards IV)

Punk supergroup Beach Rats -- aka Lifetime vocalist Ari Katz, Bouncing Souls members Pete Steinkopf and Bryan Keinlen, Bad Religion/Minor Threat/Dag Nasty guitarist Brian Baker, and drummer Danny "Dubs" Windas -- have shared the second single off their upcoming debut LP Rat Beat, which arrives 7/29 via Epitaph (pre-order). Like the title track, new single "Heavy Conversation" is a no-frills ripper that hearkens right back to the '80s hardcore sound that Brian Baker helped pioneer, with exactly the kind of melodic twist you'd expect from a band fronted by Ari Katz. Listen below.

--

15 '80s Punk Albums That Shaped the '90s/'00s Pop Punk Boom

Filed Under: Bad Religion, Beach Rats, brian baker, Dag Nasty, Lifetime, Minor Threat, The Bouncing Souls
Categories: Heavy Metal News, Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan