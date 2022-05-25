Beach Rats (Lifetime, Dag Nasty, Bouncing Souls) share new ripper “Heavy Conversation” off debut LP

Punk supergroup Beach Rats -- aka Lifetime vocalist Ari Katz, Bouncing Souls members Pete Steinkopf and Bryan Keinlen, Bad Religion/Minor Threat/Dag Nasty guitarist Brian Baker, and drummer Danny "Dubs" Windas -- have shared the second single off their upcoming debut LP Rat Beat, which arrives 7/29 via Epitaph (pre-order). Like the title track, new single "Heavy Conversation" is a no-frills ripper that hearkens right back to the '80s hardcore sound that Brian Baker helped pioneer, with exactly the kind of melodic twist you'd expect from a band fronted by Ari Katz. Listen below.

