Beach Rats (Lifetime, Minor Threat, Bouncing Souls) announce debut LP, share title track

Back in 2018, Lifetime's Ari Katz, Bouncing Souls members Pete Steinkopf and Bryan Keinlen, Bad Religion/Minor Threat/Dag Nasty guitarist Brian Baker, and drummer Danny "Dubs" Windas teamed up as Beach Rats and released the killer Wasted Time EP on Bridge 9, and now they've announced their first full-length album, Rat Beat, due July 29 via Epitaph (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes the video for the title track, a melodic hardcore ripper that sounds like the exact middle ground between Lifetime and Minor Threat (a little "Seeing Red" in that riff). Check it out below.

Beach Rats loading...

Tracklist

1.) Bikes Out

2.) Dress For Sick Sesh

3.) Heavy Conversation

4.) Rat Beat

5.) Summer's End

6.) Saturday

7.) Clorox Boys

8.) Words

9.) Blown To Bits

10.) She Was A Goner

11.) Beach Talk

12.) FU Dad