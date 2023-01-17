Beach Road Weekend 2023 lineup: Bon Iver, Leon Bridges, Mumford & Sons, more

The 2023 edition of Beach Road Weekend goes down August 25-27 in Martha's Vineyard, and they've just announced the lineup. Headliners are Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver and Leon Bridges, and also playing are Alvvays, Gary Clark Jr, Japanese Breakfast, Kevin Morby, Regina Spektor, Gregory Porter, Mary Chapin Carpenter, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The Head & The Heart and more still to be announced.

Tickets and hotel packages for Beach Road Weekend go on priority access presale on Monday, January 23 at 10 AM, with the general on-sale starting January 25.