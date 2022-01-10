BeachLife Festival 2022 lineup (Weezer, Smashing Pumpkins, 311, Sugar Ray, Sheryl Crow, more)

BeachLife Festival has announced that it will return to Redondo Beach, CA from May 13-15, and fans of '90s radio rock will be pleased to know that Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, and 311 are all headliners. (The other headliner is a classic rock radio staple: Steve Miller Band). More '90s rock comes in the form of Sheryl Crow, Stone Temple Pilots, Everclear's Art Alexakis and Sugar Ray (will Mark McGrath sing with the Pumpkins again??), and the lineup's also got solo projects from three '90s punk vets (Pennywise's Jim Lindberg, Lagwagon's Joey Cape, and Useless ID's Yotam Ben Horin), some ska/reggae vets (UB40, Long Beach Dub Allstars and The Aggrolites), some jam banders (Joe Russo's Almost Dead, The Allman Bets Band, and Karl Denson's Tiny Universe), and other acts include Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Matisyahu, Cold War Kids, Black Pumas, Phantom Planet, Ozomatli, and more.

Tickets, including three-day and single day options, are on sale now, and you can see the lineup in full below.

BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP:

Friday:

Weezer

311

Black Pumas

Cold War Kids

Milky Chance

Cannons

Atlas Genius

Jim Lindberg (Pennywise)

Long Beach Dub Allstars

The Aggrolites

Hoist the Colors

Tomorrows Bad Seeds (acoustic)

Joey Cape (Lagwagon)

Velvet Starlings

Yotam Ben Horin (Useless ID)

Saturday:

The Smashing Pumpkins

Vance Joy

Stone Temple Pilots

Capital Cities

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Matisyahu

Sugar Ray

The Record Company

Donavon Frankenreiter

Magic!

Phantom Planet

Art Alexakis (Everclear)

Rita Wilson

Jeremy Buck

The Charities

Feed the Kitty

Sunday:

Steve Miller Band

Sheryl Crow

Lord Huron

UB40 feat. Ali Campbell

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

The Allman Betts Band

Ozomatli

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

ALO

Landon McNamara

Dan Kelly (Fortunate Youth)

The Hip Abduction

Cubensis

Wall of Sound

Latch Key Kid