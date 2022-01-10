BeachLife Festival 2022 lineup (Weezer, Smashing Pumpkins, 311, Sugar Ray, Sheryl Crow, more)
BeachLife Festival has announced that it will return to Redondo Beach, CA from May 13-15, and fans of '90s radio rock will be pleased to know that Weezer, The Smashing Pumpkins, and 311 are all headliners. (The other headliner is a classic rock radio staple: Steve Miller Band). More '90s rock comes in the form of Sheryl Crow, Stone Temple Pilots, Everclear's Art Alexakis and Sugar Ray (will Mark McGrath sing with the Pumpkins again??), and the lineup's also got solo projects from three '90s punk vets (Pennywise's Jim Lindberg, Lagwagon's Joey Cape, and Useless ID's Yotam Ben Horin), some ska/reggae vets (UB40, Long Beach Dub Allstars and The Aggrolites), some jam banders (Joe Russo's Almost Dead, The Allman Bets Band, and Karl Denson's Tiny Universe), and other acts include Lord Huron, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Matisyahu, Cold War Kids, Black Pumas, Phantom Planet, Ozomatli, and more.
BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL 2022 LINEUP:
Friday:
Weezer
311
Black Pumas
Cold War Kids
Milky Chance
Cannons
Atlas Genius
Jim Lindberg (Pennywise)
Long Beach Dub Allstars
The Aggrolites
Hoist the Colors
Tomorrows Bad Seeds (acoustic)
Joey Cape (Lagwagon)
Velvet Starlings
Yotam Ben Horin (Useless ID)
Saturday:
The Smashing Pumpkins
Vance Joy
Stone Temple Pilots
Capital Cities
Michael Franti & Spearhead
Matisyahu
Sugar Ray
The Record Company
Donavon Frankenreiter
Magic!
Phantom Planet
Art Alexakis (Everclear)
Rita Wilson
Jeremy Buck
The Charities
Feed the Kitty
Sunday:
Steve Miller Band
Sheryl Crow
Lord Huron
UB40 feat. Ali Campbell
Joe Russo’s Almost Dead
The Allman Betts Band
Ozomatli
Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe
ALO
Landon McNamara
Dan Kelly (Fortunate Youth)
The Hip Abduction
Cubensis
Wall of Sound
Latch Key Kid