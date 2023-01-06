BeachLife Festival 2023 lineup (The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, John Fogerty, Pixies, more)
Redondo Beach, CA's BeachLife Festival has announced its 2023 edition, happening May 5-7. It's headlined by The Black Keys on Friday, Gwen Stefani on Saturday, and The Black Crowes and John Fogerty on Sunday, and the lineup also features Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan and Sara, Kurt Vile and the Violators, LP, Jonny Two Bags (Social Distortion), Zander Schloss (Circle Jerks), Band of Horses, Sugar Ray, The Head and the Heart, Mavis Staples, Trampled by Turtles, Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) and more; see it in full below.
Tickets, including three-day and single-day options, are on sale now.
BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP
FRIDAY
The Black Keys
Pixies
Modest Mouse
Tegan and Sara
Kurt Vile and the Violators
LP
The Airborne Toxic Event
Travie McCoy (Gym Class Heroes)
Shaed
The Beaches
Poncho Sanchez
BabyJake
XYZPDQ
Jonny Two Bags (Social Distortion)
Zander Schloss (Circle Jerks)
Devon Baldwin
SATURDAY
Gwen Stefani
Sublime with Rome
Band of Horses
Iration
Dispatch
Sugar Ray
Aly & AJ
Shwayze
Tomorrows Bad Seeds
Tropidelic
Eli Smart
Rainbow Girls
Special C
Kevin Sousa Band
Stacey Dee and Linda Le (Bad Cop Bad Cop)
The 415s
SUNDAY
The Black Crowes
John Fogerty
CAAMP
The Head and the Heart
Noah Cyrus
Mavis Staples
Trampled by Turtles
The Wailers
Jim Lindberg (Pennywise)
Donavon Frankenreiter
Winnetka Bowling League
David Ryan Harris
Hearty Har
Poppy Harlo