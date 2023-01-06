BeachLife Festival 2023 lineup (The Black Keys, Gwen Stefani, John Fogerty, Pixies, more)

Redondo Beach, CA's BeachLife Festival has announced its 2023 edition, happening May 5-7. It's headlined by The Black Keys on Friday, Gwen Stefani on Saturday, and The Black Crowes and John Fogerty on Sunday, and the lineup also features Pixies, Modest Mouse, Tegan and Sara, Kurt Vile and the Violators, LP, Jonny Two Bags (Social Distortion), Zander Schloss (Circle Jerks), Band of Horses, Sugar Ray, The Head and the Heart, Mavis Staples, Trampled by Turtles, Jim Lindberg (Pennywise) and more; see it in full below.

Tickets, including three-day and single-day options, are on sale now.

BEACHLIFE FESTIVAL 2023 LINEUP

FRIDAY

The Black Keys

Pixies

Modest Mouse

Tegan and Sara

Kurt Vile and the Violators

LP

The Airborne Toxic Event

Travie McCoy (Gym Class Heroes)

Shaed

The Beaches

Poncho Sanchez

BabyJake

XYZPDQ

Jonny Two Bags (Social Distortion)

Zander Schloss (Circle Jerks)

Devon Baldwin

SATURDAY

Gwen Stefani

Sublime with Rome

Band of Horses

Iration

Dispatch

Sugar Ray

Aly & AJ

Shwayze

Tomorrows Bad Seeds

Tropidelic

Eli Smart

Rainbow Girls

Special C

Kevin Sousa Band

Stacey Dee and Linda Le (Bad Cop Bad Cop)

The 415s

SUNDAY

The Black Crowes

John Fogerty

CAAMP

The Head and the Heart

Noah Cyrus

Mavis Staples

Trampled by Turtles

The Wailers

Jim Lindberg (Pennywise)

Donavon Frankenreiter

Winnetka Bowling League

David Ryan Harris

Hearty Har

Poppy Harlo