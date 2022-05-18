Beak> playing North American shows after Primavera Sound L.A.

Beak>, the trio of Geoff Barrow, Billy Fuller and Will Young, are playing Primavera Sound Los Angeles in September and while on this side of the Atlantic will play select dates in San Francisco, NYC and Toronto.

"It’s four years since Beak> last came to play in the USA & Canada," bassist Billy Fuller tells us, "and our only Canada show sadly got cancelled due to a family illness last time, so to be able to come to Toronto is going to be extra special for us as we’ve never played Canada before."

Billy adds, "We’re sorry we couldn’t play more places this time around but we promise next year, with new material coming out, we’ll be back to play some more cities in the US, Canada and anywhere else that will have us."

The NYC show is at Le Poisson Rouge on September 21. Tickets for the San Francisco, Toronto and NYC shows go on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 AM local time.

Beak> have a few other dates lined up this year, including Barcelona's Primavera Sound and South American shows this fall. "For the first time ever we’ll be playing in Brazil, Argentina and Chile… we’ve no idea what to expect, we hope people know our music over there?!"

While we wait for new music from Beak>, check out last year's "Oh Know" single and watch their amazing video for "Brean Down" below.

Barrow's other group, Portishead, played their first show in seven years earlier this month.

BEAK> - 2022 TOUR DATES

5/27 - London - Alexandra Palace

6/2 - Barcelona - Primavera Sound

6/6 - Barcelona - Razzmatazz 2

6/9 - Barcelona - Primavera Sound

6/16 - Helsinki - Sideways

7/15 - Gent, Belgium -BOOMTOWN // Handelsbeurs

9/15 - San Francisco - Great American Music Hall

9/16 - 9/18 - Los Angeles - Primavera Sound

9/19 - Toronto - Lee's Palace

9/19 - NYC - Le Poisson Rouge

10/31 - São Paulo, Brazil - Primavera Sound São Paulo

11/7 - 11/11 Buenos Aires - Primavera Sound Buenos Aires

11.13 - Santiago, Chile - Primavera Sound Santiago