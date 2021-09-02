Beak> share new single “Oh Know / Ah Yeh”

Back in March, Beak> -- the trio of Geoff Barrow (Portishead), Billy Fuller (Robert Plant's Sensational Space Shifters) and Will Young (Moon Gangs) -- released a video for a new track, "Oh Know," which at the time their label Invada insisted was "not being released as a single, they just wanted you to know that they’re still here and are making music during this global upheaval."

Well, now "Oh Know" has been released as the group's "new pop single," complete with very pop cover art, which is especially funny if you know anything about the group and Barrow's reputation as a caustic curmudgeon (his Instagram is worth following). The song itself is only "pop" within their own universe, a bongo-fueled komische banger that sounds like party in a dungeon. "Oh Know" is also paired with "Ah Yeh," another terrific new track that's driven by a Can-esque rhythm, a dark bassline and eerie keyboards. You can listen to both sides of the single below.

Beak> play this weekend's Manchester Psych Fest, alongside Stereolab, Girl Band, Dry Cleaning, Kokoroko, Kikagaku Moyo, Stealing Sheep, Porridge Radio, Whyte Horses, Billy Nomates, Bo Ningen, Crack Cloud, and more.