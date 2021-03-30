Beak> share new song “Oh Know” (watch the video)

Beak>, the trio of Geoff Barrow (Portishead), Billy Fuller (Robert Plant's Sensational Space Shifters) and Will Young (Moon Gangs), recently shared a new song, "Oh Know," as part of Mexico City festival NRMAL's monthly YouTube show. It's their first new music in two years and that track has now been extracted for single-serving consumption. The song is the kind of killer komische banger that Beak> specialize in, mixing dubby dread with a groovy beat. It comes with an excellent and weird video, made by Canada's Echo Panda films who also did the video for Beak>'s 2019 single, "The Gaol."

You can watch the video below, along with NRMAL's latest episode of that also features Holy Wave, Dorit Chrysler, Hidrogenesse, Algodón Egipcio, and Los Wálters.

Invada Records note that this is "not being released as a single, they just wanted you to know that they’re still here and are making music during this global upheaval."