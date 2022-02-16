Beale St Music Fest 2022 lineup: Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, Spoon, Kurt Vile, more

Memphis' genre-diverse Beale Street Music Festival has announced its 2022 edition, happening on April 29-May 1 at The Fairgrounds in Liberty Park (moved from its usual Tom Lee Park location because of construction). It will be the festival's first edition since 2019 because of Covid, and they carried over some artists from their cancelled 2020 edition, including Weezer, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins, Three 6 Mafia, Lindsey Buckingham, Moneybagg Yo, Waka Flocka Flame, Patty Griffin, and Toad the Wet Sprocket. DaBaby, who was dropped from numerous festivals after making homophobic comments while onstage at Miami's Rolling Loud in 2021, is also back on this year's lineup after being scheduled in 2020.

The 2022 lineup also includes Foo Fighters, Death Cab for Cutie, Modest Mouse, Spoon, Grace Potter, NLE Choppa, Goose, Grouplove, Indigo Girls, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Soccer Mommy, Counting Crows, Sarah McLachlan, and more. See it in full below.

Three-day passes are on sale now.