Bean Dad: podcast drops Long Winters’ theme song after viral thread

If you spent any time on Twitter on Sunday (1/3), you are likely already familiar with the saga of "Bean Dad," aka Seattle singer-songwriter John Roderick of The Long Winters, The Western State Hurricanes, etc. He's since deleted his account, taking the viral thread with him, but if you missed it, it began with this tweet:

So, yesterday my daughter (9) was hungry and I was doing a jigsaw puzzle so I said over my shoulder “make some baked beans." She said, "How?" like all kids do when they want YOU to do it, so I said, "Open a can and put it in pot." She brought me the can and said Open it how?”

In the tweets that followed, which Stereogum archived and you can read below, Roderick describes how he taught his daughter, over the course of six hours, how to use a can opener. While he had his defenders, the whole thread became a lightning rod for intense criticism of his parenting choices, and it didn't take long for people to read through his Twitter history and share screencaps of old tweets of Roderick using offensive slurs.

Jeopardy champion and soon-to-be host Ken Jennings, who hosts a podcast with Roderick, Omnibus, discussed the controversy on his on twitter, writing, "Extremely jealous and annoyed that my podcast co-host is going to be a dictionary entry and I never will."

"If this reassures anyone," Jennings continued, "I personally know John to be (a) a loving and attentive dad who (b) tells heightened-for-effect stories about his own irascibility on like ten podcasts a week. This site is so dumb."

Hollywood Reporter quotes another since-deleted tweet from Jennings, who, when asked about Roderick's "weird anti Semitic shit," replied that Roderick is "always the pro-Israel one" on Omnibus, continuing, "There’s no axis where any anti-Semitic screenshot represents any actual opinion I’ve ever heard from him."

AC Newman of The New Pornographers also weighed in, writing, "Here is a question: Is my opinion of John Roderick tainted by the fact that I know him? Does that context give me a better idea of who he is or should I defer to strangers’ opinions? It is not as easy for me to judge him only by that thread, not as easy to demonize him."

"I read what people are saying about him + it is like he is a monster," AC Newman said in a followup tweet. "If I didn’t know him I might be piling on as well, it’s so easy to do. But I have to give him some benefit of the doubt, because I know him. Don’t have to agree with him on everything but I give him that."

The Long Winters' song "It's a Departure," meanwhile, had been the theme song of long-running comedy podcast My Brother, My Brother and Me for many years, but its creators won't be using it in future episodes. In a statement, they wrote, "For reasons we’re sure you’re all aware of, we’re getting started finding new music for MBMBaM. You’ll probably hear a filler theme song on this week’s episode. We’re not sure what’ll come after that, honestly, but we hope you’ll stick around to find out."

"We appreciate John letting us use one of his songs as the theme for MBMBaM for nearly a decade," they continue, "but his response to today’s situation is emblematic of a pattern of behavior that is antithetical to the energy we try to bring to the things we do, and so it’s time for us to move on."

John Roderick's "Bean Dad" Tweets: