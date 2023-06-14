Beanie Sigel, Memphis Bleek, and Freeway announce Northeast shows

Three rappers from Jay-Z's classic Roc-A-Fella dynasty, Beanie Sigel, Memphis Bleek, and Freeway, have announced some hometown-area shows presented by Art of Rap. The shows go down in NYC (August 25 at Webster Hall), Philly (August 26 at Franklin Music Hall), and Sayreville, NJ (August 27 at Starland Ballroom).

Beanie, Memphis, and Freeway will be joined by DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell and host Mick Benzo for all three shows. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 16, at 10am.