Beastie Boys announce new Greatest Hits comp
Beastie Boys are releasing a new career-spanning, 20-track best-of compilation titled Beastie Boys Music which will be out October 23 via UME. It's a companion to their memoir, Beastie Boys Book, and documentary, Beastie Boys Story, and includes hits like "Sabotage," "So What'Cha Want," "Fight for Your Right," "Brass Monkey," "No Sleep Till Brooklyn," "Intergalactic," "Sure Shot," "Hey Ladies," and more and will be available digitally, on CD and as a 2-LP set.
Beastie Boys Story, which was directed by Spike Jonze, is up for five 2020 Emmys this month, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Special (Mike D, Ad Rock, Spike Jonze). You can watch it on Apple TV+ and the 2020 Emmys will be given out September 20.
Previous Beastie Boys comps include 1999's decidedly more robust 42-track Anthology: The Sounds Of Science, and 2005's Solid Gold Hits.
Mike D and Ad Rock are on the new Public Enemy album which is coming out on Def Jam.
Beastie Boys Music tracklist:
CD/DIGITAL
So What'Cha Want
Paul Revere
Shake Your Rump
Make Some Noise
Sure Shot
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Fight For Your Right
Pass The Mic
Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win
Body Movin'
Sabotage
Hold It Now, Hit It
Shadrach
Root Down
Brass Monkey
Get It Together
Jimmy James
Hey Ladies
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
2LP VINYL
SIDE A
Fight For Your Right
Brass Monkey
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Paul Revere
Hold It Now, Hit It
SIDE B
Shake Your Rump
Shadrach
Hey Ladies
Pass The Mic
So What'Cha Want
SIDE C
Jimmy James
Sure Shot
Root Down
Sabotage
Get It Together
SIDE D
Body Movin'
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Make Some Noise
Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win