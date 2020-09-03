Beastie Boys announce new Greatest Hits comp

Beastie Boys are releasing a new career-spanning, 20-track best-of compilation titled Beastie Boys Music which will be out October 23 via UME. It's a companion to their memoir, Beastie Boys Book, and documentary, Beastie Boys Story, and includes hits like "Sabotage," "So What'Cha Want," "Fight for Your Right," "Brass Monkey," "No Sleep Till Brooklyn," "Intergalactic," "Sure Shot," "Hey Ladies," and more and will be available digitally, on CD and as a 2-LP set.

Beastie Boys Story, which was directed by Spike Jonze, is up for five 2020 Emmys this month, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Special (Mike D, Ad Rock, Spike Jonze). You can watch it on Apple TV+ and the 2020 Emmys will be given out September 20.

Previous Beastie Boys comps include 1999's decidedly more robust 42-track Anthology: The Sounds Of Science, and 2005's Solid Gold Hits.

Mike D and Ad Rock are on the new Public Enemy album which is coming out on Def Jam.

Beastie Boys Music tracklist:

CD/DIGITAL

So What'Cha Want

Paul Revere

Shake Your Rump

Make Some Noise

Sure Shot

Intergalactic

Ch-Check It Out

Fight For Your Right

Pass The Mic

Don't Play No Game That I Can't Win

Body Movin'

Sabotage

Hold It Now, Hit It

Shadrach

Root Down

Brass Monkey

Get It Together

Jimmy James

Hey Ladies

No Sleep Till Brooklyn

