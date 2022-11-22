Beastie Boys exhibit opening in L.A. in December

A new exhibit of Beastie Boys memorabilia is coming to Los Angeles' Beyond the Streets flagship store (434 N La Brea Ave) and will run from December 10 - January 28.

“Not only are we honored to be a part of Beyond The Streets, we’re happy that someone besides us appreciates all the weird shit we’ve collected, and made music on for the past forty years that will be on display,” Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz said in a statement.

Presented by Coachella producers Goldenvoice, the exhibit will feature "personal items, artifacts and ephemera," much of which has never been on display to the general public. The Beastie Boys Exhibit will be open Wednesday – Saturday from 11 AM - 6 PM, and free tickets are available here. More details on the exhibit are here.

You can pick up Beastie Boys vinyl and action figures in the BV shop.