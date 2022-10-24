Beastie Boys’ “Intergalactic” Action Figures are on the way (pre-order here)

The late Adam Yauch (MCA) paid tribute to the giant monsters of Japanese Kaiju films in the video he directed (under his "Nathanial Hörnblowér" alias) for Beastie Boys' Hello Nasty single "Intergalactic." The iconic video, featuring a city-smashing face-off between a giant robot and a giant cephalopod king, remains a classic, and now two of its key players are becoming available in action figure form! The "Intergalactic" ReAction Figure two-pack is >available for pre-order now and scheduled to ship in November. Here's more from the product description:

Intergalactic, planetary, planetary, intergalactic. This limited edition Beastie Boys ReAction Figure 2-Pack features 3.75” scale articulated Robot and Squid Monster figures straight out of the iconic Intergalactic music video! Take your collection to another dimension, another dimension, another dimension with the limited edition Beastie Boys “Intergalactic” ReAction 2-pack!

Pre-order yours and shop for Beastie Boys albums on vinyl in the BV store.