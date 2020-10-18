Beastie Boys license song to an ad for 1st time ever in new Joe Biden spot about music venues & COVID

A new official ad for Joe Biden for President uses Pixies' "Where is My Mind?" and Beastie Boys' "Sabotage," and is about the dire situation music venues in America are currently in due to COVID-19. According to Variety, it marks the first time Beastie Boys have ever allowed one of their songs to be used in a commercial.

The ad focuses on Ann Arbor, MI venue The Blind Pig. “Everywhere I go, people have a story about the Blind Pig," says Joe Malcoun, who co-owns the club, in the commercial. "The Blind Pig has been one of those clubs that attract artists from all genres. For 50 years, the Blind Pig has been open and crowded, but right now, it’s an empty room. This is the reality of Trump’s Covid response. We don’t know how much longer we can survive without any revenue. A lot of restaurants and bars that have been mainstays for years will not make it through this. This is Donald Trump’s economy: There is no plan and you don’t know how to go forward. It makes me so angry. My only hope for my family and for this business and my community is that Joe Biden wins this election."

You can watch the ad below.

Beastie Boys songs have been used in a few trailers, including 2009's Star Trek, and video game Destiny 2. Adam “MCA” Yauch’s will prohibits use of Beastie Boys songs in advertisements. "Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, in no event may my image or name or any music or any artistic property created by me be used for advertising purposes," reads his will.