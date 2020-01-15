Beastie Boys “live” documentary directed by Spike Jonze to stream on Apple TV+

Last year, Ad-Rock and Mike D presented the Beastie Boys Story stage show -- a “2 Person / 1 Man Show About 3 Kids Who Started a Band Together" directed by Spike Jonze -- at three performances at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre (and one in Philly). Those Kings shows were filmed and they make up the "live stage show" portion of the Beastie Boys Story documentary, which will be out this spring, first at limited IMAX theatrical screenings beginning April 3, and then it will hit the Apple TV+ streaming service on April 24. It will make its World Premiere at the 2020 SXSW Film Festival in March.

In a statement, Ad-Rock and Mike D praised their friend Jonze, saying, "There are some friends you have lunch with so many times over the years, you know their order. Spike is one of those friends. And even when you don’t recognize anything on the menu, he comes up with something good for the whole table. Like when we wondered what to do when our book comes out... then Spike placed his order: You will put on a show for the children."

Likewise, Jonze honored the group, saying, "I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story."

Beastie Boys also released their comprehensive autobiography, Beastie Boys Book, back in 2018. The group released a short documentary celebrating the 25th anniversary of Ill Communication last year, which you can watch below.