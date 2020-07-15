Beastie Boys, Queen, Bob Marley & more getting dedicated Sirius XM stations

Satellite radio and streaming service Sirius XM has channels for a variety of tastes and interests, including some dedicated to specific artists. They launched some new ones back in May, and now they've announced another round, as Rolling Stone reports.

Beastie Boys are the focus on Channel 35 through July 21, and the station will feature "classic bangers, deep cuts, rarities, and live recordings," a guest-DJ series hosted by Beastie fans including Sean Lennon, Rosie Perez, Talib Kweli, Michael Rapaport, and Z-Trip, and more.

Queen's new channel will also run through July 21, on Channel 27. It'll feature, among other things, their 1985 Live Aid performance, and tributes from Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, Paul Rodgers, and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

A channel devoted to Coldplay runs through July 21 as well. Channel 28 will feature episodes of Songs That Made Us Who We Are hosted by Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland, and Will Champion, guest-DJ sets from Beck, Dua Lipa, and Demi Lovato, and more.

On Channel 42, you'll find Tuff Gong Radio, devoted to Bob Marley. Jack Johnson, Carlos Santana, Big Boi, and Cypress Hill are among those who will host a guest-DJ series on the channel, and the Marley family will contribute, too.

Prince, who had a limited station devoted to him previously, is getting another station, too, which runs on Channel 743 through August 13.

Find all Sirius' new channels here.

Meanwhile, Channel 35's usual station, Sirius XMU, where you can hear BrooklynVegan Blog Radio every Monday night at 10 PM ET, is off the dial for the week. You can still listen in online in the mean time, and the station will be back July 22.