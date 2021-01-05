Beastie Boys, Wilco, Phoebe Bridgers & more customize Yeti coolers for benefit auction

Beastie Boys, Wilco, Billie Eilish, Mavis Staples, Phoebe Bridgers, Fleet Foxes, Brittany Howard, Tyler Childers, The Decemberists, My Morning Jacket and other artists have customized Yeti coolers as part of an online auction that's raising money for live music workers affected by the COVID pandemic. It's part of Yeti's "One for the Roadies" campaign and Yeti will match funds up to $100,000, going to Live Nation's Crew Nation relief fund.

Other artists who are participating in the auction include Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Jon Batiste, Grace Potter, Brandi Carlile, Delta Spirit, Tenacious D, Social Distortion, Tanya Tucker, Shepard Fairey, and more. Some artists, like Eilish and Beastie Boys' Mike D and Ad Rock, have autographed their coolers, while others -- like Wilco, The Decemberists, Tenacious D and Sheppard Fairey -- have done more elaborate illustrations. Some, like Phoebe Bridgers', come with merch.

The previous One for the Roadies auction, which took place in August, raised over $135k for Crew Nation. This round starts today (1/5) at 11 AM ET, and bids will be accepted through January 12 at 11 AM ET. Check out all the coolers and place your bid here.