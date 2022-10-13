Beat Happening reissuing all their albums on vinyl

Back in 2019, Beat Happening released the We Are Beat Happening vinyl box set, featuring all five of their albums and a b-sides compilation. Now Domino Records will be releasing all of those -- 1985’s Beat Happening, 1988’s Jamboree, 1989’s Black Candy, 1991’s Dreamy, 1992’s You Turn Me On, and b-sides comp Music to Climb the Apple Tree By -- individually on vinyl. Those albums, which were mastered at Abbey Road Studios, will be out November 11 and you can preorder them now.

As we wrote when the box set was released: "Beat Happening formed in Olympia, WA in 1982 and the trio of Calvin Johnston, Heather Lewis and Bret Lunsford created a minimalist style of music inspired by the Velvet Underground and post-punk groups like Young Marble Giants and The Marine Girls with a just-for-us romantic lyrical view epitomized by "Our Secret," the opening track on their 1985 debut. As influential as their music was, the label they started, K Records, inspired other bands and local underground scenes to start their own labels. They toured with Fugazi, made one of Kurt Cobain's favorite albums of all time, had a chapter in Our Band Could Be Your Life (which is narrated by The Magnetic Fields' Stephin Merritt in the new audiobook version), and their songs have been covered by The Postal Service, R.E.M., Luna, Mac Demarco, and many more. They remain influential to this day."

You can watch the video for frequently covered classic "Indian Summer," and listen to their five studio albums below.

beat happening bundle loading...

attachment-BeatHappening_ST_LP_mock loading...

BEAT HAPPENING

SIDE A

1 Foggy Eyes

2 Bad Seeds

3 I Let Him Get to Me

4 I Spy

5 Run Down the Stairs

SIDE B

1 In Love with You Thing

2 I Love You

3 Down at the Sea

4 Our Secret

5 What’s Important

6 fourteen

7 Bad Seeds (live)

SIDE C

1 Run Down the Stairs

2 In My Memory

3 Honey Pot

4 The Fall

5 Youth

6 Don't Mix the Colors

SIDE D

1 Christmas

2 fourteen

3 Let's Kiss

4 1, 2, 3

5 Look Around

6 I Love You (demo)

attachment-BeatHappening_Jamboree_LP_mock loading...

JAMBOREE

SIDE A

1 Bewitched

2 In Between

3 Indian Summer

4 Hangman

5 Jamboree

SIDE B

1 Ask Me

2 Crashing Through

3 Cat Walk

4 Drive Car Girl

5 Midnight A Go-Go

6The This Many Boyfriends Club

attachment-BeatHappening_BlackCandy_LP_mock loading...

BLACK CANDY

SIDE A

1 Other Side

2 Black Candy

3 Knick Knack

4 Pajama Party In A Haunted Hive

5 Grave Digger Blues

SIDE B

1 Cast A Shadow

2 Bonfire

3 T.V. Girl

4 Playhouse

5 Ponytail

attachment-BeatHappening_Dreamy_LP_mock loading...

DREAMY

SIDE A

1 Me Untamed

2 Left Behind

3 Hot Chocolate Boy

4 I've Lost You

5 Cry For A Shadow

SIDE B

1 Collide

2 Nancy Sin

3 Fortune Cookie Prize

4 Revolution Come And Gone

5 Red Head Walking

attachment-BeatHappening_YouTurnMeOn_LP_mock loading...

YOU TURN ME ON

SIDE A

1 Me Untamed

2 Left Behind

3 Hot Chocolate Boy

4 I've Lost You

5 Cry For A Shadow

SIDE B

1 Collide

2 Nancy Sin

3 Fortune Cookie Prize

4 Revolution Come And Gone

5 Red Head Walking

attachment-BeatHappening_AppleTree_LP_mock loading...

MUSIC TO CLIMB THE APPLE TREE BY

SIDE A

1 Angel Gone

2 Nancy Sin

3 Sea Hunt

4 Look Around

5 Not a Care in the World

6 Dreamy

7 That Girl

SIDE B

1 Secret Picnic Spot

2 Zombie Limbo Time

3 Foggy Eyes

4 Knock On Any Door

5 Sea Babies

6 Tales of Brave Aphrodite

7 Polly Pereguinn

8 I Dig You