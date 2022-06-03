‘Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe’ out in June ++ original ’90s eps restored with music videos

There is a lot going on in the world of Beavis and Butt-Head this year. Their new movie, Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe, is out June 23 via the Paramount+ streaming service, and they call it "the dumbest sci-fi film ever made." Clearly they haven't seen this year's Moonfall. Here's official synopsis: "Beavis and Butt-head are sentenced to Space Camp by a 'creative' judge in 1998, leading to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results. After going through a black hole, they reemerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don't score."

Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe features the voice talents of creator-writer-director Mike Judge (as Beavis and Butt-Head), along with Gary Cole, Chris Diamantopoulos, Nat Faxon, Brian Huskey, Chi McBride, Tig Notaro, Stephen Root, Andrea Savage, Martin Starr and Jimmy O. Yang. You can watch the trailer for the movie below.

In equally exciting news, the original 1990s Beavis and Butt-Head series has been remastered and over 200 episodes will also hit Paramount+ on June 23. The biggest news with this: Consequence reports that they will also include the original music videos -- often the best parts of the episodes -- which have never been released on home video due to music rights issues. You can watch them react to a few videos (over five hours worth, actually) below.

Pick up Beavis and Butt-Head Reaction Figures (including Beavis as Cornholio) in the BV Shop.