Mike Judge's reboot of Beavis and Buttt-Head will be back with more inane hi-jinks, low-brow jokes and riffing on videos for a second season that premieres, appropriately, on 4/20 via the Paramount+ streaming channel. "More reasons not to leave the couch" that day, they note in the teaser trailer that was just released. It's a lot of giggling and you can watch that below.