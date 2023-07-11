Becca Mancari announces fall tour

Becca Mancari's third LP Left Hand is out on August 25, and ahead of its release they've announced a fall tour. The trip follows Becca's run supporting Joy Oladokun, and includes stops in Philadelphia, Boston, Pittsburgh, Nashville, NYC, and more, as well as their appearance at Pop Montreal. See all dates below.

The NYC show is on September 28 at Baby's All Right. Tickets to that and all dates go on sale Friday, July 14 at 10am local.

Becca Mancari -- 2023 Tour Dates

9/10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall*

9/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

9/13 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall*

9/19 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

9/20 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle*

9/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

9/23 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater*

9/24 - Washington, DC - The Howard*

9/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

9/27 - Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts

9/28 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

9/30 - Montreal, QUE @ Pop Montreal

10/1 - Toronto, ONT @ The Drake Hotel

10/2 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

10/3 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

10/6 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room at Third Man Records

*supporting Joy Oladokun