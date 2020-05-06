Becca Mancari announces new album ‘The Greatest Part,’ shares “First Time”

Becca Mancari recently signed to Captured Tracks, released the new single "Hunter," and revealed that her sophomore album was produced by Paramore drummer (and Halfnoise singer) Zac Farro, and that it'd be coming this year. Today, the album was finally announced. It's called The Greatest Part and it comes out June 26 via Captured Tracks. She also released the second single, "First Time," which is a little closer to the earthy, folky sounds of her debut album than the art pop-leaning "Hunter." It's also a lyrically impactful song that tells Becca's coming out story with storytelling that's as captivating as the song's hummable refrain. Both songs are great in their own way, and they make The Greatest Part seem very promising. Stream them both and check out the tracklist below. That's the album artwork above.

Becca also contributed a demo version of "Hunter" to the Captured Tracks Bandcamp compilation that came out for this past Friday's Bandcamp fundraiser. She also recently made us a quarantine playlist.

If things are to normal by September, Becca will tour with her Bermuda Triangle bandmate Brittany Howard, but, we'll see. All currently scheduled dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Hunter

2. First Time

3. Like This

4. Bad Feeling

5. Pretend

6. Stay True

7. Lonely Boy

8. Tear Us Apart

9. I'm Sorry

10. Stay With Me

11. Knew

12. Forgiveness

Becca Mancari -- 2020 Tour Dates

9/19 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

9/21 - Sante Fe, NM @ Santa Fe Opera House *

9/23 - 9/27 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

9/28 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theater *

9/29 - Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

9/30 - Dallas, TX @ Mcfarlin Memorial Auditorium *

* - w/ Brittany Howard