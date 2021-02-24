Becca Mancari announces new EP, ‘Juniata,’ shares new song “Annie”

Becca Mancari released her sophomore album The Greatest Part, via Captured Tracks over the summer, and now she'll release a new EP featuring acoustic versions of three songs from the album plus one new song, "Annie."

The EP is titled Juniata, which, according to a press release, is named after a river in Pennsylvania where Becca spent much of her childhood. As Becca explains, the new song was inspired by the dramatic string-laden ballads in old '50s and '60s movies:

I grew up watching 1950s and '60s movies that my grandma would record for us because we didn't have TV growing up. The thing that I loved the most about these old films was the music... it was a time period where it felt almost appropriate to be a little dramatic in this lush orchestral fashion. So when I wrote 'Annie,' I wanted to harken back to that time of feeling like you were swept up into a dance. Also, I wrote this song on the front porch where I started my other band Bermuda Triangle. We used to play it during our live set, where Brittany [Howard] would rip this incredible solo on classical guitar. 'Annie' has definitely lived a few lives already, but it feels right that it would now be on this EP. It's a little piece of coming back home.

The EP arrives March 19 via Captured Tracks. Listen to the new song below.

JUNIATA TRACKLISTING

1. First Time (Acoustic)

2. Annie

3. Bad Feeling (Acoustic)

4. Stay With Me (Acoustic)