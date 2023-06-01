Becca Mancari announces new LP, shares “Over And Over” ft. Julien Baker

Becca Mancari has announced their new LP Left Hand, due August 25 via Captured Tracks. Becca produced the album alongside Juan Solorzano, with additional contributions by Brittany Howard, Julien Baker, and Paramore's Zac Farro. The album's title is derived from the Mancari family crest in Calabria, Italy (a left hand with a dagger), as well as Becca's own journey to self acceptance, as they explain, “In many cultures children born with a dominant left hand were taught not to use that hand, and were told that using the right hand was ‘normal’ and ‘correct.’ Similarly, queer children are often times told that it’s not ‘normal’ for them to love who they love and that they need to ‘change.’" Check out the artwork and tracklist for Left Hand below.

The first single off the album is "Over And Over," a guitar-heavy, sunwashed indie track featuring backing vocals by Julien Baker. It comes with an equally summer-ready music video directed by Min Soo Park. “I wanted to write a queer pop song that has meat on its bones,” Becca says. Listen to "Over And Over" below.

Becca will be on the road supporting Joy Oladokun throughout September. Tickets are available now, and all dates are listed below.

Becca Mancari, Left Hand loading...

Tracklist

01. Don’t Even Worry (ft. Brittany Howard)

02. Homesick Honeybee

03. Over And Over

04. Don’t Close Your Eyes

05. Mexican Queen

06. Left Hand

07. It’s Too Late

08. Eternity

09. I Had A Dream

10. I Needed You

11. You Don’t Scare Me

12. To Love The Earth

Becca Mancari -- 2023 Tour Dates

09/10 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall*

09/12 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman*

09/13 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall*

09/19 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel*

09/20 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle*

09/22 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground*

09/23 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater*

09/24 - Washington, DC - The Howard*

*supporting Joy Oladokun