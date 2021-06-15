Becca Mancari & Ron Gallo touring together this fall

Becca Mancari and Ron Gallo will be on the road together for a co-headlining tour in September and October. "I truly never thought I would tour The Greatest Part," says Becca, "Happy to say I was wrong!"

Dates kick off in Philly on September 10, and include stops in Boston, DC, Carrboro, Atlanta, Austin, Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Denver, Chicago, Detroit, NYC and more. All dates are listed below.

The L.A. date happens at The Lodge Room on September 23, and the tour ends in NYC at the soon-to-open Brooklyn Made on October 14. Tickets for that show are on sale now, and the rest of the tour goes on sale Friday, June 18.

Becca released the Juniata EP earlier this year, and Ron released Peacemeal in March. You can stream both of those below.

Ron Gallo - Becca Mancari - US TOUR 2021

Thursday, Sep 2 - Alabama Theatre - Birmingham, AL (Becca only, opening for Brittany Howard)

Friday, Sep 10 - The Foundry at the Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, Sep 11 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Sunday, Sep 12 - DC9 Nightclub - Washington, DC

Tuesday, Sep 14 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC

Wednesday, Sep 15 - Cat's Cradle Back Room - Carrboro, NC

Thursday, Sep 16 - Vinyl at Center Stage - Atlanta, GA

Saturday, Sep 18 - Tulips - Fort Worth, TX

Sunday, Sep 19 - Antone's Nightclub - Austin, TX

Wednesday, Sep 22 - Valley Bar - Phoenix, AR

Thursday, Sep 23 - Lodge Room Highland Park - Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, Sep 25 - Constellation Room - Santa Ana, CA

Sunday, Sep 26 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, Sep 29 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR

Thursday, Sep 30 - Barboza - Seattle, WA

Saturday, Oct 02 - Kilby Court Block Party - Salt Lake City, UT *

Sunday, Oct 03 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO

Tuesday, Oct 05 - 7th St Entry - Minneapolis, MN

Thursday, Oct 07 - Subterranean - Chicago, IL

Friday, Oct 08 - Blueberry Hill Duck Room - St. Louis, MO

Saturday, Oct 09 - HI-FI Indianapolis - Indianapolis, IN

Monday, Oct 11 - Shelter - Detroit, MI

Tuesday, Oct 12 - Montage Music Hall - Rochester, NY

Thursday, Oct 14 - Brooklyn Made - Brooklyn, NY

* Festival play

Additional Becca Mancari Tour Dates:

