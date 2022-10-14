Beck drops off Arcade Fire tour following allegations against Win Butler

Beck has dropped off Arcade Fire's North American tour, which is still currently scheduled to begin later this month in Washington DC following allegations of sexual misconduct which surfaced against co-leader Win Butler. There has been no official statement from either Arcade Fire or Beck at this time, but numerous ticketholders have discussed receiving email notifications about the change on social media, and that Boukman Eksperyans will be taking Beck's place. Beck's team declined to comment to Stereogum about the situation.

Feist, who was scheduled to open the European leg of Arcade Fire's tour in late summer and early fall, also dropped off days after news of the allegations surfaced. She shared a lengthy statement at the time, writing, in part, "I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home."

Butler denied the allegations against him, which were made by multiple people, in a statement, saying, "I have never touched a woman against her will, and any implication that I have is simply false. I vehemently deny any suggestion that I forced myself on a woman or demanded sexual favors."