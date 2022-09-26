Beck, Kevin Parker, Thundercat & more joined Gorillaz in LA (video, setlist) ++ hear Beck’s Neil Young cover

Having announced their new album Cracker Island, Gorillaz are on their first North American tour in five years. The album is stacked with guests, including Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck, Tame Impala, Thundercat, Bootie Brown, and Adeleye Omotayoand, and the band's recent Los Angeles show at Kia Forum on Friday night (9/23) was also a guest-filled affair.

Beck joined Gorillaz for "The Valley of the Pagans" off 2020's Song Machine: Season One, and later in the set they debuted his feature from Cracker Island, "Possession Island." Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Thundercat each joined in for their already-released features, "New Gold" and title track "Cracker Island," respectively. Gorillaz also played "Pac Man" from the upcoming album, featuring an appearance by Schoolboy Q. Openers Earthgang also came back out for "Opium," also from Song Machine: Season One.

The 28-song set also featured De La Soul and Del the Funky Homosapien on "Feel Good Inc." Del had appeared with Gorillaz in his native San Francisco last week to perform "Rock The House," their 2001 collab, live for the first time. They played the song again at Kia Forum, paired with "Clint Eastwood," to close the encore. Another regular collaborator, Bootie Brown (The Pharcyde), joined the band on "Dirty Harry," "New Gold," and "Stylo." Sweetie Irie and Fatoumata Diawara also made appearances during the show. Check out videos and the full setlist, plus Gorillaz's remaining tour dates, below.

In addition to playing with Gorillaz over the weekend, Beck shared a cover of Neil Young's "Old Man" during Sunday Night Football on NBC. The cover was first featured in an NBC Sports promo of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday night, and pays tribute to Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, both of whom won Super Bowls at 24. Listen to Beck's take on "Old Man" below.

SETLIST: GORILLAZ @ KIA FORUM, 9/23/2022 (via)

M1 A1

Last Living Souls

Tranz

White Light

Tomorrow Comes Today

19-2000

Rhinestone Eyes

Pac-Man (with ScHoolboy Q)

The Valley of the Pagans (with Beck)

Cracker Island (with Thundercat)

O Green World

On Melancholy Hill

El Mañana

New Genious (Brother)

Empire Ants

Kids With Guns

Opium (with EARTHGANG)

Désolé (with Fatoumata Diawara)

Interlude: Elevator Going Up

Andromeda (D.R.A.M. Special vocal outro)

Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)

DARE

Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)

Momentary Bliss

Possession Island (with Beck)

Encore:

New Gold (with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)

Stylo (with Bootie Brown)

Rock the House (with Del the Funky Homosapien)

Clint Eastwood (with Del the Funky Homosapien and Sweetie Irie)

GORILLAZ: 2022 TOUR

Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Sat Oct 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met

Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena

EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19

Jungle supports October 21 and 23