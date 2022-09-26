Beck, Kevin Parker, Thundercat & more joined Gorillaz in LA (video, setlist) ++ hear Beck’s Neil Young cover
Having announced their new album Cracker Island, Gorillaz are on their first North American tour in five years. The album is stacked with guests, including Stevie Nicks, Bad Bunny, Beck, Tame Impala, Thundercat, Bootie Brown, and Adeleye Omotayoand, and the band's recent Los Angeles show at Kia Forum on Friday night (9/23) was also a guest-filled affair.
Beck joined Gorillaz for "The Valley of the Pagans" off 2020's Song Machine: Season One, and later in the set they debuted his feature from Cracker Island, "Possession Island." Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Thundercat each joined in for their already-released features, "New Gold" and title track "Cracker Island," respectively. Gorillaz also played "Pac Man" from the upcoming album, featuring an appearance by Schoolboy Q. Openers Earthgang also came back out for "Opium," also from Song Machine: Season One.
The 28-song set also featured De La Soul and Del the Funky Homosapien on "Feel Good Inc." Del had appeared with Gorillaz in his native San Francisco last week to perform "Rock The House," their 2001 collab, live for the first time. They played the song again at Kia Forum, paired with "Clint Eastwood," to close the encore. Another regular collaborator, Bootie Brown (The Pharcyde), joined the band on "Dirty Harry," "New Gold," and "Stylo." Sweetie Irie and Fatoumata Diawara also made appearances during the show. Check out videos and the full setlist, plus Gorillaz's remaining tour dates, below.
In addition to playing with Gorillaz over the weekend, Beck shared a cover of Neil Young's "Old Man" during Sunday Night Football on NBC. The cover was first featured in an NBC Sports promo of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs game Sunday night, and pays tribute to Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, both of whom won Super Bowls at 24. Listen to Beck's take on "Old Man" below.
SETLIST: GORILLAZ @ KIA FORUM, 9/23/2022 (via)
M1 A1
Last Living Souls
Tranz
White Light
Tomorrow Comes Today
19-2000
Rhinestone Eyes
Pac-Man (with ScHoolboy Q)
The Valley of the Pagans (with Beck)
Cracker Island (with Thundercat)
O Green World
On Melancholy Hill
El Mañana
New Genious (Brother)
Empire Ants
Kids With Guns
Opium (with EARTHGANG)
Désolé (with Fatoumata Diawara)
Interlude: Elevator Going Up
Andromeda (D.R.A.M. Special vocal outro)
Dirty Harry (with Bootie Brown)
DARE
Feel Good Inc. (with De La Soul)
Momentary Bliss
Possession Island (with Beck)
Encore:
New Gold (with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown)
Stylo (with Bootie Brown)
Rock the House (with Del the Funky Homosapien)
Clint Eastwood (with Del the Funky Homosapien and Sweetie Irie)
GORILLAZ: 2022 TOUR
Mon Sep 26 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Wed Sep 28 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Sep 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat Oct 01 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Mon Oct 03 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Wed Oct 05 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Thu Oct 06 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Oct 08 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Tue Oct 11 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Wed Oct 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Oct 14 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met
Sat Oct 15 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
Mon Oct 17 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Wed Oct 19 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Fri Oct 21 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Sun Oct 23 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena
EARTHGANG supports September 11 through October 19
Jungle supports October 21 and 23