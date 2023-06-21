Beck & Phoenix share collab single “Odyssey” ahead of their co-headlining tour

Beck and Phoenix will be heading out together on the "Summer Odyssey" tour soon, and in celebration have released a new collaborative single, appropriately titled "Odyssey." It's glossy and sweet and bears more of Phoenix's stamp than Beck's, but they do sound good together as Beck and Thomas Mars trade lines. Watch the official visualizer below.

The tour kicks off August 1 in Seattle and hits NYC's Madison Square Garden on September 9 with Weyes Blood opening, making for a pretty appealing triple bill. All dates are listed below.

Beck / Phoenix - 2023 Tour

Tue Aug 01 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^#

Thu Aug 03 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

Sat Aug 05 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion ^#

Mon Aug 07 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum ^#

Tue Aug 08 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena +#

Wed Aug 09 – Orange County, CA – OC Fair*

Fri Aug 11 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center +#

Sat Aug 12 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

Tue Aug 15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Wed Aug 16 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

Fri Aug 18 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP ~#

Sun Aug 20 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

Mon Aug 21 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

Tue Aug 22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~#

Thu Aug 31 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion #

Sat Sep 02 – Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

Sun Sep 03 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage ~#

Tue Sep 05 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

Wed Sep 06 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ~#

Fri Sep 08 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

Sat Sep 09 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden ~

Sun Sep 10 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

Support Key

^ Jenny Lewis

+ Japanese Breakfast

~ Weyes Blood

# Sir Chloe

* Fair Date