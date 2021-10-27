Beck playing Irving Plaza in November
Beck has just announced he'll be playing a "Very Special Intimate Evening" in NYC at Irving Plaza on November 9. Tickets for that show go on presale today (10/27) at noon with code BECKNY and go on general sale on Friday (10/29) at 10 AM.
That's Beck's only 2021 show on his schedule, but he'll be opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers on the San Francisco and Los Angeles dates of their world tour, and he's also got European shows lined up for next year, including Primavera Sound. All dates are listed below.
BECK - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES
11/09/2021 New York, US Irving Plaza
06/03/2022 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound
06/05/2022 Barcelona, ES Primavera Sound (A la Ciutat)
06/08/2022 Madrid, ES La Riviera
06/10/2022 Porto, PT NOS Primavera Sound
06/14/2022 Edinburgh, UK Corn Exchange
06/15/2022 Manchester, UK O2 Victoria Warehouse
06/16/2022 London, UK O2 Academy Brixton
06/18/2022 London, UK O2 Forum Kentish Town
06/20/2022 Warsaw, PL Torwar
06/21/2022 Vienna, AT Arena Open Air
06/22/2022 Zurich, CH Volkshaus
06/24/2022 Prague, CZ Metronome
06/26/2022 Brescia, IT Gardone Riviera Anfiteatro del Vittoriale
06/28/2022 Paris, FR L'Olympia
07/03/2022 Dublin, IE Trinity College
07/29/2022 San Francisco, US Levi’s Stadium - Red Hot Chili Peppers
07/31/2022 Los Angeles, US SoFi Stadium - Red Hot Chili Peppers
08/26/2022 Martha's Vineyard, US Beach Road Weekend