Bedouine preps new album, shares “The Wave,” touring w/ Courtney Barnett, My Morning Jacket, more

Azniv Korkejian will release Waysides, her third album as Bedouine, on October 15 via The Orchard. She produced and recorded the album herself with musician/producer Gus Seyffert (Beck, Michael Kiwanuka, Dr Dog), and it features appearances from Mike Andrews (Donnie Darko score), drummer Josh Adams, and cellist Gabriel Noel.

The first single from Waysides is "The Wave," a gossamer piece of ethereal folk, buoyed by vintage synths and Bedouine's swooning harmonies. “I wrote this about the loss of a close friend, specifically the swell of emotion I try to resign myself to when thinking of her premature absence," says Korkejian. "She was someone who had an uncomplicated relationship with life and living. I often wondered 'Why her and not me?' I was trying to practice the things I was learning, to surrender to the fear and the grief...and the fear of grief. I haven’t entirely worked through it. Writing 'The Wave' was a reminder to feel my feelings. At a time of such collective loss I imagine there are people out there that could relate. It feels cathartic to share." You can watch the lyric video below.

Bedouine will be on tour this fall, including shows in Big Sur, Sonoma (Huichica fest), Nashville, and more. She'll also open for My Morning Jacket in Jacksonville and Chicago, and Courtney Barnett in Las Vegas, Boise and Salt Lake City. All dates are listed below.

Waysides tracklist:

01 The Solitude

02 It Wasn’t Me

03 I Don’t Need the Light

04 Easy

05 You Never Leave Me

06 The Wave

07 This Machine

08 Forever Everette

09 Sonnet 104

10 Songbird

Bedouine - 2021 Tour Dates

AUGUST

SAT 21 Abiquiú, NM @ Ghost Ranch Music Weekend 2021

OCTOBER

WED 13 Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library*

FRI 15 Grass Valley, CA @ Grass Valley Center for the Arts

SAT 16 Sonoma, CA @ Huichica Music Festival 2021

THU 28 Nashville, TN @ City Winery

FRI 29 Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre+

SAT 30 Jacksonville, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween 2021 +

SUN 31 New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater +

NOVEMBER

TUE 2 St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre**

THU 4 Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

FRI 5 Chicago IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

SAT 6 Chicago IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

MON 29 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade #

DECEMBER

WED 1 Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory Concert House #

THU 2 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

* with Devendra Banhart

+ with My Morning Jacket

# with Courtney Barnett