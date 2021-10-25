Bedouine tells us about the things that inspire her (listen to new LP ‘Waysides’)

Azniv Korkejian just released Waysides, her third album as Bedouine, though she says it's more like "LP 2.5" as it features songs that didn't make her first two albums. It's no album of leftovers, though. From our Notable Releases review: "It sounds as accomplished and as fresh as her last album did in 2019. Like that album, these are gorgeous, somber folk songs of the Nick Drake/Vashti Bunyan variety, and Bedouine has a warm, distinct voice and a compelling songwriting style that makes Waysides an album that often rivals its decades-old influences." You can stream it below.

Speaking of influences, we asked Bedouine to tell us about some of the things that inspire her, and her list includes musicians (Bobby Charles, The Strokes, Bobbie Gentry, Joni Mitchell, more), cinema, and more. Check out her list, complete with commentary, below.

Bedouine is on tour now including dates with My Morning Jacket and Courtney Barnett. All dates are listed below.

Bedouine’s 10 Things That Inspire You

1. Bobby Charles (1972) - this record is so funky. It easily puts me in a good mood. I love his accent, it sounds like if Yogi the Bear made a record.

2. Bobbie Gentry - Mysterious in a sense, Bobbie Gentry seems like a person with a natural skill of writing and performing which is why it’s so curious she hung up her hat and disappeared. I find her very relatable.

3. Jessica Pratt - Her talent seems so effortless. The productions are ambient and subtle but the songs are timeless pop classics.

4. Carole King - Master of melody. I’d like to try writing more on the piano and she is a major inspiration for that.

5. Mornings - I’m a morning person and most days I jump out of bed to start the day. It’s all downhill from there.

6. Conversation - I’m not a super social person but I love seeing friends one on one and doing basically nothing. I think good, intimate conversation is the stuff of life.

7. The Strokes - The Mozart of rock bands. Most every melody is so inspiring.

8. Joni Mitchell - My song "The Solitude" started as a writing practice based on a Joni song. I didn’t expect it to be released but it made sense on Waysides.

9. Alejandro Jodorowsky - The way he confronts his past, the way he’s gentle with his inner child. It’s very touching and something I think about more as I get older.

10. The Color of Pomegranates - With time I feel closer to my Armenian roots and this film is one of the things that pulls me closer.

BEDOUINE - 2021/2022 TOUR DATES

OCTOBER

THU 28 Nashville, TN @ City Winery

FRI 29 Birmingham, AL @ Alabama Theatre+

SAT 30 Jacksonville, FL @ Suwannee Hulaween 2021

SUN 31 New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater +

NOVEMBER

TUE 2 St Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre +

THU 4 Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

FRI 5 Chicago IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

SAT 6 Chicago IL @ Auditorium Theatre, Roosevelt University +

SAT 27 Pioneer Town, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s #

MON 29 Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade #

DECEMBER

WED 1 Boise, ID @ The Knitting Factory Concert House #

THU 2 Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot #

FEBRUARY

FRI 4 Liverpool @ Leaf

SAT 5 Gateshead @ The Sage 2

TUES 8 Nottingham @ Glee Club

THUR 10 Cambridge @ Junction 2

FRI 11 Bristol @ Rough Trade

SAT 12 Leeds @ Brudenell Social Club

SUN 13 Manchester @ YES

TUES 15 Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds 2

WED 16 Brighton @ Komedia

THURS 17 London @ Lafayette

+ with My Morning Jacket

# with Courtney Barnett