Bedouine, Waxahatchee & Hurray for the Riff Raff covered Big Star’s “Thirteen” (listen)

During their 2018 tour together,Waxahatchee, Bedouine and Hurray for the Riff Raff frequently did a collaborative cover of Big Star's classic, oft-covered "Thirteen." The bands' Azniv Korkejian, Katie Crutchfield, and Alynda Segarra have now shared a studio recording of the cover. It's a gorgeous rendition, with each woman taking over vocals for a verse, and you can hear it below.

Korkejian says the cover dates back to "when I opened a three bill tour for co-headliners Waxahatchee and Hurray for the Riff Raff. We threw the idea around of doing a song together but weren’t sure what. I was backstage in Columbia, MO when I realized it was the anniversary of Big Star’s ‘93 reunion show that had also taken place in Columbia. I was fiddling around with the song in my dressing room when Katie and Alynda walked in. Suddenly I remembered there were 3 verses to split up. We played it as an homage that night and every night after. After the tour wrapped up, I think it was Kevin Morby that insisted we track and share it. Down the road, Katie wrote me that she would be in LA so I tracked the guitar and she came by to visit and put down her part. Down the road some more Alynda put down her part from New Orleans and sent it over the ether. Now 3 years later we’re finally getting to share it."

Waxahatchee released a new album, the excellent Saint Cloud, earlier this year.

