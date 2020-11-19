Bee Gees documentary coming to HBO Max (watch the trailer)

The Bee Gees were one of the biggest hitmakers of the 1970s, a genuine sensation with the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack and a string of massive disco-era hits. But there's much more to brothers Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, including their '60s start riding the first British wave to their post-disco years writing hits for Kenny Rogers & Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, Dionne Warwick and more.

A new documentary, The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, looks at the brothers Gibb's many ebbs and flows. Directed by filmmaker and producer Frank Marshall, it features rare performance and archival footage of the group going back to the '50s, as well as new interviews with Barry Gibb (Maurice died in 2003 and Robin died in 2012), as well as friends, collaborators and other pop musicians like Justin Timberlake and Coldplay's Chris Martin, as well as Noel Gallagher and Joe Jonas who both know something about being in bands with siblings.

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart premieres on HBO Max on December 12 and you can watch the trailer below.

Barry Gibb has a new album on the way that features Jason Isbell, Dolly Parton, Sheryl Crow, Alison Krauss, Miranda Lambert, Brandi Carlile, Gillian Welch, Olivia Newton-John and more.

HBO Max, which finally got added to Amazon Fire TV devices this week (hopefully Roku isn't far behind), has tons of other music documentaries and musicals as part of its huge library of streaming content.