Beefcake the Mighty will make you a personalized video on Cameo ++ GWAR launch variety show

GWAR delivered a PSA for drinking bleach earlier in the pandemic, and if that's the sort of sentiment your life has been missing lately, you'll be cheered to learn that the band is launching a new monthly variety show, "Undead From Antarctica." The first episode airs on YouTube on Sunday, August 16 at 9 PM ET, and you can watch a teaser for it below.

"It’s like Saturday Night Live, except it’s not on Saturday, it’s on Sunday," rhythm guitarist Balsac The Jaws Of Death says. "And it’s not live, it’s undead, And it’s not on TV, it’s on your computer or phone. And...it’s funny." Here's more from the press release:

This is the show you’ve been hoping for ever since you went down the rabbit hole of ‘Phallus In Wonderland‘ so many years ago. You will be tortured by 30 minutes packed full of the sick and twisted entertainment you’ve come to expect from your lords and masters. In this episode you’ll get an in depth lessons on the History of GWAR, pound booze with JiZMak, witness an intimate conversion between Pustulus and Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, find your only real source for Fake News and if you are insanely lucky, you might be named as one of the Bohabs of the Week! And, oh yeah, did we forget to mention, we’ve got the X-COPS!!

For even more GWAR, bassist Beefcake the Mighty is on Cameo, where you can request a personalized video or chat with him. "Way better than flowers!," one five-star review reads. "Thank you my lord and master! Your humble Bohab is forever grateful!"

Check out pictures of GWAR from Riot Fest 2019 in the gallery below.