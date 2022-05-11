Behemoth announce new LP (pre-order on gold vinyl) ++ share “Ov My Herculean Exile”

Behemoth have announced their 12th studio album, Opvs Contra Natvram, due out September 12 via Nuclear Blast. Pre-order it on 140g gold vinyl, limited to 350 copies and exclusive to our stores, HERE. They produced the album themselves and Joe Barresi mixed it; see the tracklist below.

"The album title means going against the current," frontman Adam "Nergal" Darski says. "It's the negative of the values and morals and ethics that I stand against. I've seriously been wrestling with destructive tendencies in pop culture — cancel culture, social media, and tools which I feel are very dangerous weapons in the hands of people who are not competent to judge others. That's something which I find very destructive and disturbing — and extremely limiting coming from an artists' perspective. This is my middle finger to that. There's a song on the record called 'Neo-Spartacvs.' Spartacus was one of the most iconic rebels in history who went against the most powerful empire of all time. In the end, it's me screaming, 'I Am Spartacus, and so are you!' I want to spark that flame of rebellion. If something seems wrong then stand up to it!"

The first single is "Ov My Herculean Exile," a ripper that's accompanied by a creepy video directed by Zuzanna Plisz. Watch that below.

Behemoth have European festival dates lined up through the summer, followed by a fall tour of the UK and Europe with Arch Enemy, Carcass, and Unto Others. See all dates, along with a mock-up of our exclusive vinyl variant (pre-order HERE), below.

Behemoth vinyl loading...

OPVS CONTRA NATVRAM TRACKLIST

Post-God Nirvana

Malaria Vvlgata

The Deathless Sun

Ov My Herculean Exile

Neo-Spartacvs

Disinheritance

Off To War!

Once Upon A Pale Horse

Thy Becoming Eternal

Versvs Christvs

BEHEMOTH: 2022 TOUR

24.06. DE Hockenheim – Hockenheimring - Download Germany

22.07. BU Plovdiv - Hills Of Rock

07.08. RO Rasnov - Rockstadt Extreme Fest

12.08. UK Walton on Trent – Bloodstock Open Air

13.08. BE Kortrijk - Alcatraz

21.08. FR Saint Nolff - Motorcultor

27.09. UK Dublin – 3Olympia Theatre *

29.09. UK Glasgow – O2 Academy *

30.09. UK Manchester – O2 Apollo *

01.10. UK Birmingham – O2 Academy *

02.10. UK London – O2 Academy Brixton *

04.10. FR Paris – Zenith *

05.10. FR Ramonville-st-agne, Le Bikini *

07.10. PT Lisboa – Coliseu dos Recreios *

08.10. ES Madrid – Palacio Vistalegre *

09.10. ES Barcelona – Palau Sant Jordi *

11.10. FR Caluire-et-cuire – Radiant-Bellevue *

12.10. IT Milan – Alcatraz *

14.10. DE Berlin – Columbiahalle *

15.10 CZ Pardubice – Tipsport Arena *

16.10. HU Budapest – Barba Negra *

18.10. AT Wien – Gasometer *

19.10. PL Katowice - Spodek *

21.10. D Ludwigsburg – MHP Arena *

22.10. NL ‘s-herogemnosch – Mainstage Brabanthallen *

23.10. BE Brussels – Forest National *

25.10. CH Zürich – Samsung Hall *

26.10. DE Frankfurt am Main – Jahrhunderthalle *

28.10. DE Munich – Zenith *

29.10. DE Düsseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle *

30.10. DE Hamburg – edel-optics.de Arena *

31.10. SE Partille – Partille Arena *

02.11. FI Helsinki – Helsinki Ice Hall *

04.11. SE Stockholm – Annexet *

05.11. DK Frederiksberg – Forum Black Box *

06.11. NO Oslo – Spetrum Scene *

* - w/ Arch Enemy, Carcass and Unto Others