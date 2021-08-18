Behold, the new Santana and Rob Thomas song

For better or worse, psychedelic Latin rock legends Santana had a resurgence in the late '90s when they released their album Supernatural which featured contemporary guest vocalists, including Matchbox 20's Rob Thomas, who appeared on the extremely popular and now extremely meme-able "Smooth." 22 years later, Santana and Rob Thomas are looking to recreate that magic with their new song "Move," which also features American Authors vocalist Zac Barnett. It's off Santana's upcoming album Blessings and Miracles, which is due October 15 via BMG and also features Steve Winwood, Chris Stapleton, Diane Warren, Living Colour’s Corey Glover, G-Eazy, Death Angel’s Marc Osegueda, Metallica’s Kirk Hammett, and the late Chick Corea.

"We always talked about doing something," Rob Thomas said to Rolling Stone. "Usually I’d get a text from Carlos at 3 in the morning with Otis Redding doing ‘Day Tripper’ and Carlos saying, ‘We’re gonna do this song!’ It was always two guys drinking too much wine and having a conversation about music: ‘We’re gonna start a band!'"

"‘Smooth 2′ is going to be said a lot," Rob added of the new song. "There is always this fear that people will think this was contrived, that we were sitting in a laboratory somewhere trying to recreate ‘Smooth.’ After 20 years, hopefully we’ve shown we don’t have that kind of motivation. It had to happen organically, like it did now."

Especially by bringing in "whoa-oh" festival pop-rockers American Authors, it sounds like Santana and Rob Thomas are trying to adapt to the current times, much like Santana was trying to do with "Smooth" two decades ago. Will lightning strike twice? Hear it for yourself below.

Santana and Rob Thomas also revealed in that Rolling Stone interview that they're going to perform "Smooth" and "Move" together at the "WE LOVE NYC: The Homecoming Concert" in Central Park this Saturday (8/21).