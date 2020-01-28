Belarusian darkwave band Molchat Doma sign to Sacred Bones, reissuing LPs, touring North America
Molchat Doma hail from Minsk, Belarus and make gothy, catchy, low-fi minimal wave and their two albums -- 2017's S Krysh Nashikh Domov and 2018's Etazhi -- became viral sensations on YouTube and Bandcamp. They've now signed with Sacred Bones, a fitting label for sure, who will reissue those first two albums on vinyl on March 27. You can listen to both albums below.
The band, whose name translates to “Houses Are Silent," will head to North America for the first time this spring for a tour with Chrystabell (aka Chrysta Bell who you may know as FBI Agent Tammy in Twin Peaks: The Return). Dates begin May 5 in McAllen, TX and conclude May 28 in Seattle, hitting most major U.S. and Canadian cities in between. The NYC show happens May 15 at Market Hotel. Tickets for Market Hotel go on sale Thursday, January 30 at 10 AM.
All tour dates are listed below.
Molchat Doma - S Krysh Nashikh Domov tracklist
1. Doma Molchat
2. Kryshi
3. Ludi Nadoeli
4. Mashina Rabotaet
5. Neobychniy Chelovek
6. Pryatki
7. Technologia
8. Tishina
9. Ya Ne Kommunist
Molchat Doma- Etazhi tracklist:
1. Na Dne
2. Tancevat
3. Filmy
4. Volny
5. Toska
6. Prognoz
7. Sudno (Boris Ryzhy)
8. Kommersanty
9. Kletka
MOLCHAT DOMA - 2018 TOUR DATES
Jan 30, 2020: Oslo, NO Blå
Jan 31, 2020: Aalborg, DK Northern Winter Beat
Feb 1, 2020: Krakow, PL Zet Pe Te
Feb 2, 2020: Kosice, SK East Slovak Gallery
Feb 3, 2020: Wien, AT Venster99
Feb 4, 2020: Brno, CZ Kabinet Muz
Feb 5, 2020: Linz, AT Kapu
Feb 6, 2020: Lubijana, SI MENT
Feb 7, 2020: Zagreb, HR KSET
Feb 8, 2020: Bratislava, SK Kulturák klub
Feb 9, 2020: Budapest, HU Dürer Kert
Feb 10, 2020: Cluj, RO Napoca Form Space
Feb 11, 2020: Bucharest, RO Control Club
Feb 12, 2020: Belgrade, RS Drugstore
Feb 13, 2020: Sofia, BG Mixtape 5
Feb 15, 2020: Athens, GR The Temple
Feb 18, 2020: Savona, IT Raindogs
Feb 19, 2020: Bologna, IT Freakout Club
Feb 20, 2020: Parma, IT Splinter Club
Feb 21, 2020: Bern, CH ISC
Feb 22, 2020: Karlsruhe, DE Alte Hackerei
Feb 23, 2020: Brussels, BE Witloofbar @ Botanique
Feb 24, 2020: London, UK MOTH Club
Feb 25, 2020: Bristol, UK Lanes
Feb 26, 2020: Manchester, UK The Peer Hat
Feb 27, 2020: Sheffield, UK Record Junkee
Feb 28, 2020: Chelmsford, UK Hotbox
Feb 29, 2020: Lille, FR La Bulle Cafe
Mar 1, 2020: Nijemegen, NL Merleyn
Mar 2, 2020: Cologne, DE Büze
Mar 3, 2020: Wiesbaden, DE Schlachthof
Mar 4, 2020: Hamburg, DE Hafenklang
Mar 5, 2020: Dresden, DE Chemiefabrik
Mar 6, 2020: Poznan, PL U Bazyla
Mar 7, 2020: Wroclaw, PL Pralnia
May 5, 2020: McAllen, TX Cine El Rey
May 6, 2020: San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
May 7, 2020: Dallas, TX Deep Ellum Art Co
May 8, 2020: Austin, TX Barracuda
May 9, 2020: Houston, TX Numbers
May 11, 2020: Atlanta, GA The Earl
May 12, 2020: Charlotte, NC Snug Harbor
May 13, 2020: Washington, DC DC9
May 14, 2020: Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brendas
May 15, 2020: Brooklyn, NY Market Hotel
May 17, 2020: Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PDB
May 18, 2020: Toronto, ON The Garrison
May 19, 2020: Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom
May 20, 2020: Chicago, IL Empty Bottle
May 22, 2020: Denver, CO Hi Dive
May 24, 2020: San Diego, CA Space Bar
May 25, 2020: Los Angeles, CA Zebulon
May 26, 2020: Oakland, CA Elbo Room
May 28, 2020: Seattle, WA Substation