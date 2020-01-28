Molchat Doma hail from Minsk, Belarus and make gothy, catchy, low-fi minimal wave and their two albums -- 2017's S Krysh Nashikh Domov and 2018's Etazhi -- became viral sensations on YouTube and Bandcamp. They've now signed with Sacred Bones, a fitting label for sure, who will reissue those first two albums on vinyl on March 27. You can listen to both albums below.

The band, whose name translates to “Houses Are Silent," will head to North America for the first time this spring for a tour with Chrystabell (aka Chrysta Bell who you may know as FBI Agent Tammy in Twin Peaks: The Return). Dates begin May 5 in McAllen, TX and conclude May 28 in Seattle, hitting most major U.S. and Canadian cities in between. The NYC show happens May 15 at Market Hotel. Tickets for Market Hotel go on sale Thursday, January 30 at 10 AM.

All tour dates are listed below.

Molchat Doma - S Krysh Nashikh Domov tracklist

1. Doma Molchat

2. Kryshi

3. Ludi Nadoeli

4. Mashina Rabotaet

5. Neobychniy Chelovek

6. Pryatki

7. Technologia

8. Tishina

9. Ya Ne Kommunist

Molchat Doma- Etazhi tracklist:

1. Na Dne

2. Tancevat

3. Filmy

4. Volny

5. Toska

6. Prognoz

7. Sudno (Boris Ryzhy)

8. Kommersanty

9. Kletka

MOLCHAT DOMA - 2018 TOUR DATES

Jan 30, 2020: Oslo, NO Blå

Jan 31, 2020: Aalborg, DK Northern Winter Beat

Feb 1, 2020: Krakow, PL Zet Pe Te

Feb 2, 2020: Kosice, SK East Slovak Gallery

Feb 3, 2020: Wien, AT Venster99

Feb 4, 2020: Brno, CZ Kabinet Muz

Feb 5, 2020: Linz, AT Kapu

Feb 6, 2020: Lubijana, SI MENT

Feb 7, 2020: Zagreb, HR KSET

Feb 8, 2020: Bratislava, SK Kulturák klub

Feb 9, 2020: Budapest, HU Dürer Kert

Feb 10, 2020: Cluj, RO Napoca Form Space

Feb 11, 2020: Bucharest, RO Control Club

Feb 12, 2020: Belgrade, RS Drugstore

Feb 13, 2020: Sofia, BG Mixtape 5

Feb 15, 2020: Athens, GR The Temple

Feb 18, 2020: Savona, IT Raindogs

Feb 19, 2020: Bologna, IT Freakout Club

Feb 20, 2020: Parma, IT Splinter Club

Feb 21, 2020: Bern, CH ISC

Feb 22, 2020: Karlsruhe, DE Alte Hackerei

Feb 23, 2020: Brussels, BE Witloofbar @ Botanique

Feb 24, 2020: London, UK MOTH Club

Feb 25, 2020: Bristol, UK Lanes

Feb 26, 2020: Manchester, UK The Peer Hat

Feb 27, 2020: Sheffield, UK Record Junkee

Feb 28, 2020: Chelmsford, UK Hotbox

Feb 29, 2020: Lille, FR La Bulle Cafe

Mar 1, 2020: Nijemegen, NL Merleyn

Mar 2, 2020: Cologne, DE Büze

Mar 3, 2020: Wiesbaden, DE Schlachthof

Mar 4, 2020: Hamburg, DE Hafenklang

Mar 5, 2020: Dresden, DE Chemiefabrik

Mar 6, 2020: Poznan, PL U Bazyla

Mar 7, 2020: Wroclaw, PL Pralnia

May 5, 2020: McAllen, TX Cine El Rey

May 6, 2020: San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

May 7, 2020: Dallas, TX Deep Ellum Art Co

May 8, 2020: Austin, TX Barracuda

May 9, 2020: Houston, TX Numbers

May 11, 2020: Atlanta, GA The Earl

May 12, 2020: Charlotte, NC Snug Harbor

May 13, 2020: Washington, DC DC9

May 14, 2020: Philadelphia, PA Johnny Brendas

May 15, 2020: Brooklyn, NY Market Hotel

May 17, 2020: Montreal, QC Bar Le Ritz PDB

May 18, 2020: Toronto, ON The Garrison

May 19, 2020: Cleveland, OH Beachland Ballroom

May 20, 2020: Chicago, IL Empty Bottle

May 22, 2020: Denver, CO Hi Dive

May 24, 2020: San Diego, CA Space Bar

May 25, 2020: Los Angeles, CA Zebulon

May 26, 2020: Oakland, CA Elbo Room

May 28, 2020: Seattle, WA Substation