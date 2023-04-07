Belgian hardcore band Mindwar announce debut LP for Triple B (stream a track)

Belgian metallic hardcore band Mindwar put out a demo in 2015, the Hollow EP in 2018, and then compiled them for a 12" release last year, and now they've announced their debut full-length album, Still At War. It arrives May 17 via Triple B Records (pre-order), and first single "Collective Compulsion" is out now. It toes the line between bone-crushing, headbanging '90s metallic hardcore and heroic '80s thrash riffs, and it's a real rager. Check it out below.

Tracklist

1. The Declaration

2. My Revenge

3. Empty Values

4. Face the Truth

5. S.M.P. 6. Casus Belli

7. The Decree

8. Collective Compulsion

9. Still At War

10. Curse Called Love