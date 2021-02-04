Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush reissuing ‘Aurora’ (watch the new “Aid and Abet” video)

Belgian shoegazers Slow Crush are reissuing their out-of-print 2018 LP Aurora on March 19 via Quiet Panic/Church Road on "moon phase purple rain" and "purple rain black splatter" vinyl (click the label links to pre-order and see the various bundles), and to go along with the reissue announcement, we're premiering a new video for the album's song "Aid and Abet." Both the song and video have a powerful message, as vocalist Isa Holliday explains:

"Aid and Abet" is about the internal struggles of breaking habits and addictive behaviour. Knowing that you have to push through and might feel worse, temporarily, before getting better. For the video, we worked with our talented friend, Bobby Pook (Sumo Crucial Media). We've worked with him on previous videos and unsurprisingly, he astounded us all with the final result.

For those disturbed by a particular scene in the video, please keep watching until the end. Whatever you're going through, there is always someone out there available to listen and help.

The websites listed at the end of the video are a few examples with links to international helplines. Asking for help is never a burden. You do not have to face this alone.