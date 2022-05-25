Belief (Boom Bip & Stella Mozgawa) prep debut LP, opening for Warpaint; stream 3 songs

Warpaint drummer Stella Mozgawa and producer Boom Bip (Bryan Charles Hollon) met a decade ago and bonded over their love of early-'90s techno artists like LFO and 808 State. Having collaborated a few times since, they formed Belief, and have been dropping a steady stream of singles this year ahead of their self-titled debut album that's out July 15 via Lex Records.

The latest single from the album is "Art of Love," an appealing, hooky track that leans more on the comedown side of the dancefloor. “‘Art of Love’ is a stripped-down piece that was intended to be an interlude,” says Hollon. “But then it started getting stuck in everyone’s head, so we extended it and bob’s your uncle. Its innocence reminds me of children or a soft moment with a partner. It’s pure and simple mood. Nothing more, nothing less.”

You can watch the video for "Art of Love," and check out a few other songs off the album, below.

Stella will be on tour with Warpaint this summer, and she'll be pulling double duty on a few dates, as Belief are opening shows in Philadelphia, DC, Cambridge, Brooklyn (Brooklyn Made on 7/24), Toronto and Detroit. All dates are listed below.

Warpaint just released Radiate Like This, their first album in six years.

belief-album loading...

Belief:

1. I Want To Be

2. Anx

3. Bayo

4. Luther

5. Dreams

6. Nebo

7. WOT

8. Ulu

9. Jung

10. Art of Love

11. Charch

Belief - 2022 Tour Dates w/ Warpaint

July 20—Philadelphia, PA—Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

July 22—Washington, D.C.—Capital Turnaround

July 23—Cambridge, MA—The Sinclair

July 24—Brooklyn, NY—Brooklyn Made

July 27—Toronto, ON—Opera House

July 28—Detroit, MI—EI Club