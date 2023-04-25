Bell Witch and Spirit Possession announce North American tour

Having just released their new 83-minute, one-track album Future’s Shadow Part 1: The Clandestine Gate, Seattle funeral doom duo Bell Witch have now announced a North American tour with Portland black metallers Spirit Possession (members of Ulthar, Vouna, and more). That follows their Europe tour with Fuoco Fatuo, and their appearance at Northwest Terror Fest. Tickets go on sale Friday (4/28) at 10 AM local.

NYC gets a stop on October 27 at Le Poisson Rouge. All dates are listed below.

Spirit Possession also recently released a new LP, Of The Sign..., also on Profound Lore. Stream that and Bell Witch's LP below.

-

Bell Witch -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 26: Seattle, WA - Northwest Terrorfest

Aug 11: Jaromer, CZ - Brutal Assault Fest

Aug 12: Regensburg, DE - Void Fest

Aug 14: Antwerp, BE - Kavka

Aug 15: London, UK - Oslo

Aug 16: Sheffield, UK - Corporation

Aug 17: Manchester, UK - Bread Shed

Aug 18: Bristol, UK - ArcTanGent Festival

Aug 20: Saint Nolff - Motocultor

Aug 22: Nijmegen, NL - Doomroosje #

Aug 23: Cologne, DE - Gebaude 9 #

Aug 24: Karlsruhe, DE - P8 #

Aug 25: Winterthur, CZ - Gaswerk #

Aug 26: Lonate Ceppino, IT - Black Inside #

Aug 27: Bologna, IT - Cinema Perla #

Aug 29: Wroclaw, PL - Stary Klasztor #

Aug 30: Leipzig, DE - UT Connewitz #

Aug 31: Berlin, DE - Lido #

Sep 01: Hannover, DE - Cafe Glocksee #

Sep 03: Copenhagen, DK - Killtown Deathfest #

Oct 11: Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theatre *

Oct 12: Calgary, AB - Dickens *

Oct 13: Edmonton, AB - The Starlite Room *

Oct 14: Saskatoon, SK - Louis' *

Oct 15: Winnipeg, MN - Park Theatre *

Oct 17: St Paul, MN - Turf Club *

Oct 18: Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall *

Oct 19: Iowa City, IA - Gabe's *

Oct 20: Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village *

Oct 21: Detroit, MI - Smalls *

Oct 22: Toronto, ON - Trinity St. Paul's Church Sanctuary *

Oct 24: Montreal, QC - La Sala Rossa *

Oct 25: Portland, ME - SPACE *

Oct 26: Boston, MA - Sonia *

Oct 27: New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge *

Oct 28: Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church Sanctuary *

Oct 29: Baltimore, MD - Ottobar *

Oct 31: Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle *

Nov 01: Atlanta, GA - Boggs Social & Supply *

Nov 02: New Orleans, LA - Santos *

Nov 03: Houston, TX - Black Magic Social Club *

Nov 04: Austin, TX - The Parish *

Nov 05: Dallas, TX - Texas Theatre *

Nov 07: Albuquerque, NM - Sister *

Nov 08: Denver, CO - Marquis *

Nov 09: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge *

Nov 10: Boise, ID - El Korah Shrine *

# w/ Fuoco Fatuo

* w/ Spirit Possession